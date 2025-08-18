twitterfacebookenvelope
The first piece I ever wrote for Image was about my love of hats. It’s a love I trace to my cotton, wide-brimmed hat that I wore when I was 6, probably from the Gap, that had a large sunflower beaming from my forehead. In photos, when I was wearing it, I always seemed happier. I can think of various beloved accessories that I’ve owned through time. In middle school, dangly earrings defined me — hoop earrings especially (gold ones, silver ones, ones with white hearts hanging from them). I felt sexier because of them. Then there was the “evil ring”: carved from metal, it rose from my index finger like a temple and opened at the top like a box, the kind of thing people usually use to store, let’s say, valuables (even if I had snorted drugs, there were holes in the base of the ring, so it wasn’t practical). It was the first thing I bought upon moving to New York City for college, manifesting some edgier version of myself.

An accessory is an opportunity for fantasy, for gently trying on a new vibe or look — it’s a suggestion, an accent, a little risk. This was especially true for me when I was coming of age. But in truth, I feel like I’ve never stopped coming of age. Aren’t we always stepping into new phases and roles in life?

My latest experiment has been a pair of plastic, exaggerated cat-eye sunglasses, striped in rainbow colors. My partner got them for me for $5 from a neighbor’s garage sale. When he gave them to me, I placed them on the dresser by the doorway, so that the next time I went out for a walk I ended up grabbing them (gotta protect my genetically predisposed macular degeneration!). I hadn’t seen what they actually looked like on me until I caught a reflection of myself in a car window, and thought I looked insane. A block later, I received an enthusiastic compliment from a stranger — I love your sunglasses! — that surprised and encouraged me. I continued to wear them, fueled by compliments (on average multiple in one outing), until the sunglasses that I initially found too ridiculous to wear became a part of me. Just a few months ago, I made my friends go back into Disneyland’s hellscape, after we had already exited the park, when I realized I’d left the rainbow sunglasses at Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

This issue explores accessories as a form of time travel, whether through your grandmother’s jewelry collection or a night out dancing. For many, accessories are a means to reinvention and stepping into a new self — a truer one. They tap into different versions of ourselves; they help break them open. Together they form a colorful timeline of what it feels like to keep changing and growing up.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image lettering by Zoe Zhou For The Times


A decade ago, L.A.-based artist Josephine Lee took on the moniker Princess Gollum. The online alias helps the model push her looks to the extreme, while keeping her grounded in her everyday life.  Read the story 
Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan has recorded an album that sounds as carefree and earnest as the new way of life she’s cultivating.  Read the story 
People seem to think that clothing is the best representation of our personalities, of who we want to be. But it’s actually the jewelry we wear that most often speaks to who we think we are.  Read the story 
Emerging from the warehouse fog in full vintage designer.  Read the story 
Thomas, a personal stylist to singer Foushée, pulls out her 7 favorite accessories from her closet — each worth its own story.  Read the story 
At 72, the artist is having her first institutional show at MOCA, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had.  Read the story 
“I almost see the role of an architect as a kind of director: behind the scenes, setting up the sets and allowing life to unfold within these spaces.”  Read the story 
There’s no black-and-white answer to this dilemma. Because, to put it bluntly, some people cannot be trusted to follow (or be connected to) their exes.  Read the story 
Our curation of must-have accessories this August.  Read the story 
From bag drops to flip-flops, embrace August with these exhibitions, openings and releases.  Read the story 
