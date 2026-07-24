Dodgers Debate: The White House and the trade deadline

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The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House. It was hot. It was sort of odd? But mostly hot. But now that it’s over, we can get back to baseball. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about the visit but then hit the trade deadline talk hard, with vastly different opinions on what the Dodgers should, or shouldn’t, do.