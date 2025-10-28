World Series GAME 3: Freddie Freeman, World Series hero again as Dodgers win Game 3 | Dodgers Debate

Another historical World Series Game 3 going 18 innings, another walk-off home run to win it for the Dodgers. This time, from Freddie Freeman. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk through their exhaustion about the win and how Game 4 is going to be affected.

