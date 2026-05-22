Dodgers Debate: See, there was no reason to panic!

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OK, well, the Dodgers are fine. If you overreacted, then you are the opposite of the media. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at their previous week, the big wins and what the next roadtrip looks like.

