Q&A ‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’ at L.A. Times Talks at Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge

John Turturro, Will Price, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito and Rian Johnson join L.A. Times reporter Amy Nicholson at the Los Angeles Times Talks at Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge to talk about their Sundance film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.”
Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”