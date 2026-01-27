Q&A ‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’ at L.A. Times Talks at Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge

John Turturro, Will Price, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito and Rian Johnson join L.A. Times reporter Amy Nicholson at the Los Angeles Times Talks at Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge to talk about their Sundance film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.”

