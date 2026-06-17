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Watch Anissa Helou ‘Chef That!’ Bulgur Risotto

Lebanese-Syrian author Anissa Helou stops by the L.A. Times Kitchen to make mafrükeh, which she describes as bulgur wheat “risotto,” or cooked tabbüleh.

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty HallockBrandon Ly and Mark E. Potts
Lebanese-Syrian author Anissa Helou stops by the L.A. Times Kitchen to make mafrükeh, which she describes as bulgur wheat “risotto,” or cooked tabbüleh — a dish from deep southern Lebanon, where the bulgur wheat is prepared with greens and a tomato sauce. “I had never come across it before,” Helou writes in her cookbook, “Lebanon: Cooking of the Foods of My Homeland,” “having only had bulgur wheat cooked in a fresh tomato sauce.” She says the addition of scallions and herbs here makes for a fresher and more intriguing combination. It’s served like tabbüleh and is scooped with fresh vine leaves when in season or raw cabbage leaves, great for summer. Get the recipe.

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Food
Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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