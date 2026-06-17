Watch Anissa Helou ‘Chef That!’ Bulgur Risotto
Lebanese-Syrian author Anissa Helou stops by the L.A. Times Kitchen to make mafrükeh, which she describes as bulgur wheat “risotto,” or cooked tabbüleh.
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Lebanese-Syrian author Anissa Helou stops by the L.A. Times Kitchen to make mafrükeh, which she describes as bulgur wheat “risotto,” or cooked tabbüleh — a dish from deep southern Lebanon, where the bulgur wheat is prepared with greens and a tomato sauce. “I had never come across it before,” Helou writes in her cookbook, “Lebanon: Cooking of the Foods of My Homeland,” “having only had bulgur wheat cooked in a fresh tomato sauce.” She says the addition of scallions and herbs here makes for a fresher and more intriguing combination. It’s served like tabbüleh and is scooped with fresh vine leaves when in season or raw cabbage leaves, great for summer. Get the recipe.
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• Alba’s Adam Leonti makes spaghetti al limone
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!