Kenneth G. Langone Named Winner of 2025 Singleton Prize for CEO Excellence
The Singleton CEO Prize recognizes and honors a living CEO whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, focus and commitment, thereby producing exceptional shareholder returns over decades.
This year, the 2025 Singleton Prize for CEO Excellence was awarded to Kenneth G. Langone, Chairman of Invemed Associates and Co-Founder of Home Depot.
Langone is the chairman of Invemed Associates, a private investment company which includes the Langone family offices. He received a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Langone remains active with both institutions, currently serving on the board of overseers of the Stern School and on the board of trustees of New York University, where he is a vice chair. He also served as chairman of the Board of the Trustees of New York University Langone Health from December 1999 until August 2025.
Click here to learn more: https://mmstori.es/40yCLAT
