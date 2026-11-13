How Steven Bartlett Turned The Diary of a CEO Into One of the World’s Biggest Podcasts

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When Steven Bartlett launched The Diary of a CEO in 2017, only a few friends were listening. Today, it’s one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world, with more than 20 million YouTube subscribers. The British entrepreneur and investor has interviewed everyone from Michelle Obama to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Now Bartlett sits down with LA Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow to talk about how he built his name and brand in podcasting.