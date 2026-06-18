Financing & Scaling Aerospace Innovation

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Leading the multi-trillion-dollar commercial space economy requires more than just vision; it requires a robust financial ecosystem capable of backing high-risk, high-reward ventures. Navigating the complex financing structures needed to transition from breakthrough R&D into scalable deployment remains a significant challenge for today’s aerospace innovators. Join Stephen Cheung (LA County Economic Development Corporation), Dr. Leon Alkalai (Mandala Space Ventures), Dr. Jon Morse (AstronetX) and Jay Tamsett (Ernst & Young) to discover how to scale the next generation of space technology.