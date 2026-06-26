Beyond the Algorithm: Blended Intelligence and the Future of Advertising With Roni Sebastian

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Roni Sebastian of Monks sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to talk about what makes creative resonate in a world of infinite, algorithm-driven content—and why connection is the one thing you still can’t scale.



Roni explains why creatives have to look for inspiration everywhere to escape the algorithmic echo chamber, which core principles of memorable work never change, and why the most effective creative today is participatory and shareable. He breaks down the YouTube generative drive-in theater Monks built at Google Beach—where visitors become the stars of their own movie trailer—as a case study in wrapping technology in story. And he shares how AI has completely remade creative workflows, why “process is our product,” and how a “blended intelligence” model of talent plus technology is where the real power lies.



A key takeaway: technology lets brands create thousands of assets, but without a strong insight and a great idea, consumers still won’t care. The winners will pair human intent and creative steering with the speed and scale of AI—because connection, not content, is the hardest thing to scale.