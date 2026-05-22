Inside Quincy Jones’ Imagination, The Bel-Air Estate He Designed From the Ground Up

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside the Quincy Jones Estate, an extraordinary offering in prime lower Bel Air, set on a 2.3-acre promontory with sweeping 270-degree panoramic views, stretching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.