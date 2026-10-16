A Legend’s Estate, Preserved in Holmby Hills | Offered at $15.9M
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Step inside the gated 1932 red-brick manor once home to Hollywood icon Jean Harlow. Designed by architect C.B. Clyne in the American Colonial Revival style, the 7,367-square-foot residence features boiserie paneling, marble fireplaces, and a dramatic glass conservatory that opens to the gardens. Discover the library bookcases photographed with Harlow herself, a hidden Prohibition-era bar, and a primary suite with dual bathrooms and two walk-in closets. Outside, approximately 1.32 private acres hold a pool with the original diving board, a two-story pool house, a full-size tennis court, koi ponds, and a waterfall.
Click to take the full tour of this Golden Age Hollywood legend.
THE DETAILS
Address: 214 S. Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024
Living Area: 7,367 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Asking Price: $15,900,000
Broker: Compass
CONTACT
David Kramer, DRE: #00996960
(310) 691-2400
info@davidkramer.com
Click to take the full tour of this Golden Age Hollywood legend.
THE DETAILS
Address: 214 S. Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024
Living Area: 7,367 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Asking Price: $15,900,000
Broker: Compass
CONTACT
David Kramer, DRE: #00996960
(310) 691-2400
info@davidkramer.com