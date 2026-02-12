Episode 14: How One Nonprofit Hopes To ‘Keep Altadena Land in Altadena Hands’
The sale of lots in the Altadena burn zones has slowed down but there is still a lot of uncertainty among some residents about whether they can rebuild. There is concern felt across some of these neighborhoods that their neighbors won’t, or can’t, come back, and that the overall character — the diversity, the eclecticism, the bohemianism of their beloved Altadena will change. Enter nonprofit groups like Greenline Housing Foundation.
Greenline’s mission is to close the racial wealth gap in the U.S. by helping Black and Latino families buy their first home. In Altadena, where so many Black and Latino families lost properties, Greenline has provided grants to fire survivors for interim housing, and is also working on helping people finance the purchase of a lot. Greenline even bought its own lot with a plan to build on it and sell back to a community member. We’ll also hear from resident and coach Zaire Calvin who lost his home and his sister, Evelyn McClendon in the Eaton fire. She was 59.
