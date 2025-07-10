The Dodgers need a break, and a lot of help | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers’ bats are gone. The pitching is getting sort of better, but it’s not great. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández talk about how the All-Star break could help the team when nothing is looking exactly positive right now.