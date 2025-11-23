Straight To The Point: The Case Against Comey

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This week, former FBI Director Comey’s legal team took their best shot at getting his criminal indictment dismissed.



The FBI evidence against Comey is credible and maybe hard to overcome if his case goes to trial.



I reached out to my network of law enforcement contacts and spoke with six former FBI agents. Between them they have more than 9 decades of law enforcement experience.



They said the FBI Trump Probes Were Not Done “By The Book.”

