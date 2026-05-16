Jennie Garth, author of ‘I Choose Me,’ in conversation with Melissa Magsaysay

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During an insightful interview at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, recorded on April 19, 2026, actress Jennie Garth discussed her new book, I Choose Me, joined host Melissa Magsaysay. Described by Garth as a self-help book disguised as a memoir, the title directly references her iconic 1995 Beverly Hills, 90210 scene where her character, Kelly Taylor, chooses herself over two prominent heartthrobs. Garth explained that this declarative phrase serves as a vital reminder for women, especially as they age, to practice self-care and recognize their own purpose rather than solely focusing on external expectations.



Garth spoke candidly about the vulnerability required to share her true, unsheltered story, detailing her personal growth, emotional challenges, and inner child work. Stepping into the Hollywood spotlight at age 16, she initially relied on external validation and her appearance as currency, but aging allowed her to reclaim her agency. She shared her experience rewatching 90210 as an adult, which gave her a newfound appreciation for her younger self and the heavy emotional weight her character endured.

