A Surprising and Versatile Pineapple Tart

Years ago, I was in the Louvre cafe — yes, that Louvre. I forget what I ate for lunch, but I will never forget the only dessert on the menu: tarte a l’ananas.

Ananas? Was that what I thought it was? Pineapple? Really? In a tart? This was new to me. OK. I’d give it a try.

The tart’s crust was barely there, just a buttery whisper under the fruit. The pineapple, thinly sliced, was caramelized in spots. Baking had concentrated its sweetness and tang so that this small wedge packed a blast of bright flavor that belied the dessert’s modest appearance.

Unforgettable.

Note: You can place the dough in an 8- or 9-inch tart pan or go pan-less and shape the dough as a free-form tart for a rustic look. The choice is yours.

This recipe was featured in Huneven’s story “Bitter is beautiful. Greens and beans for grown-ups,” along with a recipe for Bitter Greens and Beans.

