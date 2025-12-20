All I Want for Christmas Is These Pork Dumplings
In Chinese culture, dumplings are a sign of wealth, prosperity and family togetherness. Arms cross over one another to grab wrappers and spoon the filling inside, dumplings multiplying by the second. They’re versatile, ranging in methods of cooking and types of filling. No matter how they’re cooked or what they’re filled with, they make for a celebratory meal and offer a chance to see who can wrap the most picture-perfect one. This family recipe that’s not-so-secret anymore (sorry, Dad) is the perfect way to ring in the new year — the Lunar one, that is. And while they are often served for this celebration, they are far too delicious to be eaten only once a year.
In a large bowl, mix the ground pork, soy sauce, sesame oil and salt, using chopsticks (or a spoon or clean hands). Then mix in the ginger and green onions.
After 15 minutes, remove the shiitake mushrooms from the water, run under cold water and squeeze the water out. Then, remove the mushrooms’ stems and dice finely. Add the mushrooms to the filling and mix all together.
Prepare your work station with a bowl of water, the wrappers, dumpling filling and a baking sheet lightly sprinkled with rice flour. Take one wrapper and place a tablespoon of the pork filling in the center of the wrapper. Then, dip two fingers in the water and line half the wrapper’s edge until moist.
Fold in the sides of the wrapper to create a semicircle shape but do not fully close (like a taco). Pinching one end, use the other hand’s thumb and index finger to create pleats until the dumpling is sealed. Tightly press the pleats so the dumpling does not come undone, but leave a sliver of air in each pleat. Repeat until all wrappers are filled and pleated. As you work, place the wrapped dumplings on the baking sheet.
In a large nonstick pan, heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil over medium heat and place the dumplings folded side up in the pan, in concentric circles. Pan fry until the bottoms are golden brown and crispy. Then, pour ⅓ cup of water mixed with ½ teaspoon rice flour into the pan, cover and turn the heat to low.
Cook either until all the water is gone or the dumpling skin is translucent and then remove from the heat. Repeat until all dumplings are cooked. Serve with dipping sauce of choice (such as soy sauce mixed with sriracha).