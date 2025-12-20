All I Want for Christmas Is These Pork Dumplings

In Chinese culture, dumplings are a sign of wealth, prosperity and family togetherness. Arms cross over one another to grab wrappers and spoon the filling inside, dumplings multiplying by the second. They’re versatile, ranging in methods of cooking and types of filling. No matter how they’re cooked or what they’re filled with, they make for a celebratory meal and offer a chance to see who can wrap the most picture-perfect one. This family recipe that’s not-so-secret anymore (sorry, Dad) is the perfect way to ring in the new year — the Lunar one, that is. And while they are often served for this celebration, they are far too delicious to be eaten only once a year.