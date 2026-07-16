Easy go-to pasta? This classic Amatriciana sibling
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Also called “white Amatriciana,” pasta alla gricia is a simple pasta with guanciale, red onion and fresh Italian parsley. (Amatriciana is its more famous sibling — the same sauce, or “condiment,” but with a tomato sauce base.) I started making pasta alla gricia when I was writing “The Mozza Cookbook” over 15 years ago. Since then, it’s been my go-to last-minute pasta dish. The defining ingredient is guanciale, cured pork jowl. Don’t tell the Italians, but I’ve also made it with pancetta and even thick-sliced bacon — they’ve all been delicious!
Pasta alla gricia
Fill a stockpot or pasta pot with 6 quarts of water, add 6 tablespoons of salt and bring the water to a boil over high heat. If you are not using a pasta pot, put a colander in the sink.
Cook the pasta to al dente using the time on the package directions as a guide. Aim to cook it for 1 minute less than the time indicated on the package (if you think it still needs more time, you’re probably wrong!).
While the pasta is cooking, put the onion in a large sauté pan with 1 cup of the pasta water and cook the onions over high heat until the water evaporates, about 5 minutes.
Add the guanciale and olive oil and cook the guanciale over medium-high heat, until it’s crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat.
Add another cup of pasta water, the chile flakes and pepper. Set aside until the pasta is done.
About 30 seconds before the spaghetti is done, bring the water in the pan with the onion and guanciale to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the pasta to the sauté pan: Lift it out of the pot of water with a strainer and put it directly into the pan with the onion and guanciale.
Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes to “stain” the noodles with the sauce. (If the pan has less than ¼ cup of water in the bottom, it’s too dry and you’ll want to add more pasta water.) Turn off the heat and add the parsley and cheese and toss again. Serve immediately.