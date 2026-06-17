Anissa Helou's Bulgur 'Risotto' Is Perfect for Hot Summer Days

This is an interesting dish from Deir Intar in southern Lebanon, where the bulgur wheat is cooked with greens and a tomato sauce. I had never come across it before, having only had bulgur wheat cooked in a fresh tomato sauce. However, the addition of scallions and herbs here makes for a fresher and more intriguing combination. Also, it is served like tabbüleh and is scooped with fresh vine leaves when in season or raw cabbage leaves, a kind of cooked tabbüleh, as it were.

× Lebanese-Syrian author Anissa Helou stops by the L.A. Times Kitchen to make mafrükeh, which she describes as bulgur wheat “risotto,” or cooked tabbüleh.