This Arby's dupe is the roast beef sandwich of your dreams

People tend to shame those who love Arby’s; I don’t understand the hate. What’s not to love? The literal catchphrase of Arby’s is “We Have the Meats,” and how can you not love a place like that? I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s in my top five fast foods, but on a long drive to Vegas, if I see one while driving on the 10 Freeway, I’m stopping. This is our “luxe” take on the classic Beef ‘n Cheddar at Arby’s.

Our latest version of this features a sesame seed brioche bun that we make in-house, but I’ll spare you that work; any enriched bun or potato bun works here. To make the cheese sauce, we utilize a key ingredient called sodium citrate to create a smooth, pourable cheese. We like this version so you don’t have to make a roux, and this sauce will stay stabilized throughout the warming and heating process.