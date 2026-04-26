This Arby's dupe is the roast beef sandwich of your dreams
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People tend to shame those who love Arby’s; I don’t understand the hate. What’s not to love? The literal catchphrase of Arby’s is “We Have the Meats,” and how can you not love a place like that? I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s in my top five fast foods, but on a long drive to Vegas, if I see one while driving on the 10 Freeway, I’m stopping. This is our “luxe” take on the classic Beef ‘n Cheddar at Arby’s.
Our latest version of this features a sesame seed brioche bun that we make in-house, but I’ll spare you that work; any enriched bun or potato bun works here. To make the cheese sauce, we utilize a key ingredient called sodium citrate to create a smooth, pourable cheese. We like this version so you don’t have to make a roux, and this sauce will stay stabilized throughout the warming and heating process.
Open Market's K-Town Cowboy Roast Beef Sandwich
For the roast beef: Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Salt the standing rib liberally on all sides. Heat a pan to medium-high and sear off the steak on all sides to get it nice and browned, about 6 minutes.
Set on a roasting rack, then place the steak in the oven and gently bring it up to 130 degrees internally. This can take anywhere between 2 and 4 hours; we’re trying to get the most even cook possible.
Once it reaches 130 degrees internally, remove from the oven and let it rest for at least 35 minutes, then slice thinly on a deli slicer or with a very sharp knife.
For the “Horsey Arby’s” sauce: Bring all ingredients together in a bowl and mix. Set aside.
For the cheddar sauce: Bring the milk to a boil, then mix in the sodium citrate and bring to a simmer. Slowly whisk in the cheddar until it’s fully melted.
To serve, toast the buns with either butter or oil in a pan until golden brown on the inside. Dollop the “Horsey Arby’s” sauce on the bottom of the bread, top off with the thinly sliced rib-eye, then smother the beef with the cheddar sauce.