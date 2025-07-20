Beef Taquitos from Wes Avila's mom, Judy

This is probably my mom’s favorite dish, and it was our favorite dish for her to make when my brother, my sister and I were kids. She passed away 30 years ago, in 1995, so it just just was calling to me. My mom was born in Lincoln Heights, but her dad is from Texas and my grandma was native, Concho Indian, so it’s very much not traditional, but kind of traditional in that 1960s kind of cooking.

And then that avocado sauce is so good. If you grew up here in the ’80s, in the ’90s, it’s like the avocado sauce that people would serve at Tex-Mex places. It kind of tastes like that, but better.

For the taquitos you can use beef stewing meat: shoulder clod, oxtail, beef plate, any braising meat. I use stewing meat that has nice marbling without a ton of cap fat to mimic the old-school canned meat my mom used to use, Hereford canned beef. It makes this recipe even easier if you can find it!

I serve this beef rolled in fresh, still-warm corn tortillas from La Princesita in East Los Angeles. If you don’t have a local Mexican market with daily warm fresh tortillas, don’t trip. You can use standard corn tortillas, which you can warm on a hot plate or comal; a quick hack is nuking them in a microwave in a damp towel for 30 to 45 seconds, about 10 at a time, so they are easily rollable before frying.

I use lard to sear and fry, but you could easily use rice bran oil or peanut oil. I used stewing meat lard in this version, because that’s how my mom would fry them. She would make a version of guacamole sauce both with and without jalapeño; in this version I use jalapeño. She would also serve them with Mexican rice. Here I serve them a la carte and topped with queso fresco, because why not?