The best mac 'n' cheese in the known universe

Adapted with small adjustments in spicing and baking time, this recipe is one of many paragons from the “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock, edited by legendary cookbook editor Judith Jones and published in 2003. I’ve made it during the holidays for over two decades. Its hedonistic balance is a marvel every time, as is the joy I see in faces around the table. It is the final word for me in macaroni and cheese.

The genius is in the details: how the extra-sharp cheddar (I often buy a mix of yellow and white) is both cubed and shredded for subtle texture variation, and the degrees to which the onion, powdered mustard, nutmeg and cayenne pepper both temper and accentuate the richness. Cut even one square to save for leftovers; the flavors are even more integrated the next day.