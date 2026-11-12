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The best mac 'n' cheese in the known universe

1 hour
Serves 10
Mac-n-cheese in the LA Time Test Kitchen.
LOS ANGELES, CA -- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2026: Mac-n-cheese based on Bill Addison’s recipe in the LA Time Test Kitchen. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
(Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)
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Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Restaurant Critic Follow

Adapted with small adjustments in spicing and baking time, this recipe is one of many paragons from the “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock, edited by legendary cookbook editor Judith Jones and published in 2003. I’ve made it during the holidays for over two decades. Its hedonistic balance is a marvel every time, as is the joy I see in faces around the table. It is the final word for me in macaroni and cheese.

The genius is in the details: how the extra-sharp cheddar (I often buy a mix of yellow and white) is both cubed and shredded for subtle texture variation, and the degrees to which the onion, powdered mustard, nutmeg and cayenne pepper both temper and accentuate the richness. Cut even one square to save for leftovers; the flavors are even more integrated the next day.
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1

Cook the macaroni in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender. Drain well, and transfer to a buttered 9-by-13-2-inch baking dish. Mix in the cubed cheddar.

2

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the flour, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, dry mustard, black pepper, cayenne pepper and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine.

3

Add the sour cream, followed by the eggs, and stir with a wire whisk until blended and homogenous.

4

Whisk in the onion, half-and-half, heavy cream and Worcestershire sauce until blended. Pour this custard over the macaroni and cubed cheese, and stir to blend.

5

Sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the surface of the custard. Bake in the oven until the custard is set around the edges and the cheese begins to turn golden, about 35 to 40 minutes.

6

Remove from the oven, and cool for 10 minutes to allow the custard to thicken.
Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

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