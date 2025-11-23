Bison and Sweet Corn Soup

Grandma Barbara passed this recipe down to me, and like many Native grandmothers, she typically cooked with beef, as it was easily accessible and inexpensive. Many traditional recipes have evolved to incorporate more commonly found meat, leaving behind wild game due to the change in food sources and increase in prices.

But one thing that didn’t change is her favorite brand of dried sweet corn. When I was working on re-creating this dish, I called her up and asked her what brand she used. “It’s Cope’s,” she said. “You have to buy the green label,” she added, quoting the brand’s tagline. I couldn’t help but chuckle. When you rehydrate those dried corn kernels, the flavor blossoms into sublimity. I kept this dish true to its origins, with only three ingredients and no spices, to portray the beauty behind the simplicity of Native American cuisine.

Note: Dried sweet corn is crucial for the flavor of this recipe, but you can use fresh corn in a pinch. Simply cut the kernels off the cob, and add them to your pot of water with the cubed bison. I recommend adding the cobs to the pot while cooking for additional flavor. Just remember to remove them before serving.