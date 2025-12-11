Brown Butter Espresso Shortbread

These delicate espresso shortbread cookies — a simple recipe with not too many ingredients — strike the perfect balance of coffee and brown butter. The brown butter has just enough caramel-y oomph to stand up to the espresso. Fiona Zhang says she bakes them so that they’re fairly soft — 12 minutes in her oven — but for a snappier, crunchier cookie, they could stay in the oven for a couple minutes longer.

They make for an excellent holiday cookie; you could dip an edge of each shortbread in white chocolate if you like. Sprinkles are optional too.