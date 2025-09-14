Cacio e Pepe Open-Faced Breakfast Sandwich
-
-
- Share via
Chef Will Coleman combines two of his favorite dishes — a breakfast sandwich and cacio e pepe — for this simple recipe with bold flavors. He created it during his West Coast breakfast tour for a pop-up at Fried Egg I’m in Love in Portland, Ore., and it proved so popular that he put it in his new “From Cart to Kitchen” cookbook. With a goal to make cooking more joyful, affordable and approachable, the cookbook offers 10 weeks of grocery shopping lists with 60 recipes.
Coleman likes to use Tillamook Parmesan when he makes this sandwich, but encourages home cooks to use what’s on hand and says any Italian cheese works well. He prefers sourdough, brioche or ciabatta bread.
“It’s great, big flavors for breakfast, a meal that people often don’t really think about or kind of rush through,” Coleman said.
Cook the bacon: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Place the bacon on the tray and season with pepper. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, then use tongs to flip the bacon and continue to cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until crispy and golden brown.
Melt the cheese: Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle the cheese in an even layer in the bottom of the pan. Once the cheese begins to sizzle, reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 minutes until lightly golden brown and crispy around the edges. Use a spatula to transfer the cheese to a wire rack to cool and harden.
Toast the bread: In the same pan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Place the bread in the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until golden brown, flipping occasionally to ensure even toasting. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Cook the eggs: In the same pan, add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Crack the eggs directly into the pan and fry them until the whites are set, or cooked to your desired doneness. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
To assemble: Place one egg directly on top of each slice of toasted bread. Dividing evenly among the slices, top with the cooked bacon, a piece of the crispy cheese and parsley. Serve immediately.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.