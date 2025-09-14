Cacio e Pepe Open-Faced Breakfast Sandwich

Chef Will Coleman combines two of his favorite dishes — a breakfast sandwich and cacio e pepe — for this simple recipe with bold flavors. He created it during his West Coast breakfast tour for a pop-up at Fried Egg I’m in Love in Portland, Ore., and it proved so popular that he put it in his new “From Cart to Kitchen” cookbook. With a goal to make cooking more joyful, affordable and approachable, the cookbook offers 10 weeks of grocery shopping lists with 60 recipes.

Coleman likes to use Tillamook Parmesan when he makes this sandwich, but encourages home cooks to use what’s on hand and says any Italian cheese works well. He prefers sourdough, brioche or ciabatta bread.

“It’s great, big flavors for breakfast, a meal that people often don’t really think about or kind of rush through,” Coleman said.