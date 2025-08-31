Café Cecilia's mussels toast

In Max Rocha’s London restaurant, Café Cecilia, he blends the concept of fish stew with the ubiquity of smothered toast, resulting in one of his most popular dishes: crusty sourdough that’s slicked with garlicky aioli, cider-braised mussels and sweet roasted tomatoes. In his debut cookbook, “Café Cecilia,” Rocha shares his recipe for mussels and datterini tomatoes on toast, which can be found on most tables at the restaurant. It serves two, but Rocha also recommends making larger batches to serve at parties or for groups of friends, as the preparation of making aioli, roasting tomatoes and braising the mussels can come together in preparation before everyone arrives, then assembled just before serving.