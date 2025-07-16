Avner Levi's Cento Raw Bar Hamachi Crudo With Cherries and Jalapeño Broth
At Cento Raw Bar in West Adams, chef Avner Levi created an immersive restaurant that feels like being inside a “mermaid’s den,” where the menu features three-tier seafood towers and crudos laced with farmers market vegetables, fruit and herbs. Hamachi crudo with cherries, citrus, Thai basil and jalapeños is one of Cento’s signature summer dishes. Levi says other types of stone fruit would work well too. Buy sashimi-grade hamachi (yellowtail) from your favorite seafood purveyor or Japanese market such as Nijiya.
In the video below from our “Chef That!” series, watch Levi break down half of a hamachi into two filets and then transform the fish into a perfect summer appetizer.
Cento Raw Bar's Hamachi Crudo With Jalapeño Broth
Cure the hamachi loin: Pat the hamachi dry and coat all sides with the kosher salt. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 1/2 hours.
Make the jalapeño broth: Roughly chop the jalapeños (keep the seeds for heat; or remove them for a milder broth). Put them in a blender with the lemon, lime and orange juices. Blend until smooth. Then strain through a fine mesh sieve or coffee filter; refrigerate until ready to serve.
Slice the fish and assemble the crudo: Remove hamachi from refrigerator and rinse thoroughly under cold running water. Pat dry. Just before serving, cut the fish evenly into 1/4-inch slices.
Place each of the fish slices onto a work surface and zest a lime with a rasp grater over each slice of fish. Then sprinkle each fish slice with Maldon salt.
Spoon a shallow pool of chilled jalapeño broth onto plates or a rimmed platter. Arrange the hamachi slices attractively (fold once and stand the slices on their sides for height). Place the cherry halves, cut side up, around the fish slices. Drizzle lightly with extra-virgin olive oil and scatter torn Thai basil leaves on the plate. Finish with a pinch of Maldon sea salt for garnish if desired. Serve immediately.
