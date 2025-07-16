Avner Levi's Cento Raw Bar Hamachi Crudo With Cherries and Jalapeño Broth

At Cento Raw Bar in West Adams, chef Avner Levi created an immersive restaurant that feels like being inside a “mermaid’s den,” where the menu features three-tier seafood towers and crudos laced with farmers market vegetables, fruit and herbs. Hamachi crudo with cherries, citrus, Thai basil and jalapeños is one of Cento’s signature summer dishes. Levi says other types of stone fruit would work well too. Buy sashimi-grade hamachi (yellowtail) from your favorite seafood purveyor or Japanese market such as Nijiya.

In the video below from our “Chef That!” series, watch Levi break down half of a hamachi into two filets and then transform the fish into a perfect summer appetizer.