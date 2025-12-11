Chocolate Pecan Cookie Bark

Andrea Potischman says she’s “a bit of a cookie fanatic” despite being a former chef who leans more savory than sweet. “I love reimagined classic cookies,” she says, and this is a modern take on a classic chocolate-chip-and-nut cookie that gives bakers the leeway to play around with ingredients, flavors and textures.

She encourages changing it up: Use different nuts, or skip them, try various kinds of chocolate. You can spread and bake this dough in a smaller pan for a thicker cookie. Bake it longer for a darker, crunchier cookie. Dip it in melted white or dark chocolate — with a partial dip, drizzling it with a fork or even putting the melted chocolate in a pastry bag. “Add more chocolate and people get really excited,” Potischman says. “Add sprinkles if you want to glam it up for a cookie swap.”