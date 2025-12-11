Clementine Stollen Cookies

These cookies are Roxanne Lecrivain’s mini version of stollen, the traditional German Christmas bread studded with dried and candied fruit and filled with marzipan. Stollen’s “not hard if you follow the steps,” she says. “You put everything in the mixer. Or you can do it by hand. It’s instant yeast, so you just put it all together — warm ingredients so the flour doesn’t seize up. The fact that [the ingredients] are at room temperature means it blends well together.”

Her California touch is candied citrus made with clementines from a neighbor’s tree.