Creamy White Chicken Chili
-
-
- Share via
This white bean chicken chili is comfort in a bowl — warm, hearty and just light enough to enjoy any time of year, whether it’s a chilly winter evening or a warm spring day. It has tons of flavor and a gentle kick from the green chiles, poblanos and dried spices, like cumin and oregano. Most important, don’t skip the toppings! They’re essential to making the dish truly shine. Tortilla chips add a nice crunch, while sour cream and cheese melt into the broth. A sprinkle of cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice brighten the chili with a fresh pop.
Find the recipe in Sharf’s new cookbook, “Maxi’s Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again.”
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the poblanos, onion and garlic. Cook, stirring, until the onion starts to become translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the green chiles with their juices, the salt, cumin, oregano and black pepper. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the stock and chicken breast.
Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring once or twice, until the chicken is cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165ºF, about 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside until cool enough to handle.
Place the beans in the pot, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Cook for 3 minutes, smashing some of the beans with a wooden spoon to break them down. (You want about a quarter of the beans to get broken down.) Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, using your fingers or two forks, shred the chicken into small bite-size pieces. Return the chicken to the pot and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the sour cream and cilantro. Squeeze in some lime juice to taste (start with the juice of ½ lime and add more, if you like).
To serve, divide the chicken chili among four bowls and top with a generous amount of cheese, a slice of avocado, a few tortilla chips and a sprinkle of cilantro.