Creamy White Chicken Chili

This white bean chicken chili is comfort in a bowl — warm, hearty and just light enough to enjoy any time of year, whether it’s a chilly winter evening or a warm spring day. It has tons of flavor and a gentle kick from the green chiles, poblanos and dried spices, like cumin and oregano. Most important, don’t skip the toppings! They’re essential to making the dish truly shine. Tortilla chips add a nice crunch, while sour cream and cheese melt into the broth. A sprinkle of cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice brighten the chili with a fresh pop.

Find the recipe in Sharf’s new cookbook, “Maxi’s Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again.”