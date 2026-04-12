Curry Boys BBQ's Curry Queso

Add Southeast Asian flavor to a Tex-Mex classic with this spin on queso from “Asian Smoke.” The cookbook from Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen shares recipes from their modern Texas smokehouse, Curry Boys BBQ, including this queso that’s loaded not only with curry paste but Cajun seasoning and garlic and onion.

“This silky, thick queso is made extra creamy and rich with a hint of Panang curry,” writes Wen. “It goes so well with sausage or pulled pork, or you could just dip in some tortilla chips for a simple starter. It’s a genetic travesty that l’m lactose-intolerant, but I’m willing to risk it for this queso.”