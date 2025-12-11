Bestemor's Raspberry Cream Wafers

Delicate, puffy cream wafers that sandwich buttercream filling are known as “Danish waffles” in the Scandinavian bakeries of Solvang, Calif. These are from a recipe handed down to Janice Knight, who had been searching for a cookie from her husband’s grandmother, Johanna Johnsen (also known as bestemor, or “best mother”), who immigrated to Solvang from Denmark via Ellis Island in the 1920s. These wafers, along with an assortment of butter cookies, showed up in her holiday tins and on party platters. Note the hint of almond in the raspberry buttercream. “The raspberry and almond are refreshing,” Knight says.