Bestemor's Raspberry Cream Wafers
Delicate, puffy cream wafers that sandwich buttercream filling are known as “Danish waffles” in the Scandinavian bakeries of Solvang, Calif. These are from a recipe handed down to Janice Knight, who had been searching for a cookie from her husband’s grandmother, Johanna Johnsen (also known as bestemor, or “best mother”), who immigrated to Solvang from Denmark via Ellis Island in the 1920s. These wafers, along with an assortment of butter cookies, showed up in her holiday tins and on party platters. Note the hint of almond in the raspberry buttercream. “The raspberry and almond are refreshing,” Knight says.
Cream the butter with the flour by hand or using a mixer until well incorporated. Add the cream and mix thoroughly. Shape the dough into a flat disk, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Roll the dough 1/8-inch thick, and cut into 1 1/2-inch rounds. Transfer to waxed paper heavily sprinkled with granulated sugar, turning to coat both sides.
Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Prick the top of each cookie in four places with a fork. Bake until slightly puffy but not browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Make the raspberry buttercream filling: Mix the butter, powdered sugar, egg yolk, almond extract and raspberry jam with an electric mixer or thoroughly by hand until very smooth and creamy.
Once the cookies are completely cool, spread a small amount — about 1 tablespoon — of the filling onto the flat side of a cookie and place another cookie on top to create a sandwich. Repeat with the remaining cookies and filling. These can be served immediately or stored in an airtight container.