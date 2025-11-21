Diego Argoti's Thanksgiving-Leftovers Ramen

Every Thanksgiving, former Poltergeist chef Diego Argoti serves free bowls of noodle soup to anyone in need of a warm meal on the holiday. While the menu occasionally rotates, it always involves a Thanksgiving-inspired bowl of ramen. Here, Argoti shares his modified recipe for home cooking, making use of not only your leftover turkey carcass but also any surplus sides. Much like Argoti’s kitchen ethos year-round, nothing is taboo: Go ahead and put mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce in your ramen bowl, it only adds to the flavor.

The majority of these ingredients can be found in most big-box grocery stores, including packages of smoked whole turkey legs (often sitting in the meat section) and any remaining turkey necks and giblets (which often arrive with your whole Thanksgiving turkey). For items such as makrut lime leaves or fresh, packaged ramen noodles, specialty Asian markets like LAX-C, 99 Ranch and Silom Supermarket nearly always keep these stocked.