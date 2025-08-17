Casey Elsass grew up in New England and frequented a farm in rural New Hampshire for hayrides and what he calls the best apple cake he’s ever had. He shares a recipe for his easy apple cake in his new cookbook, “What Can I Bring?”

“The batter is what you’d expect, with diced apples, sour cream and cinnamon, plus a crunchy topping of chopped walnuts and brown sugar,” writes Elsass. “But the curveball here is apple cider vinegar, which not only adds a ton of great apple flavor, but also gives the cake a lofty, fluffy lift.”

Note: Leftover cake can be covered and left at room temperature for up to 3 days or refrigerated for up to 5 days.