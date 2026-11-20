These legendary dinner rolls will be the star of your Thanksgiving
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The recipe for these incredible rolls was first published in “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock, and has been updated and adapted below to reflect Peacock’s current technique.
These rolls, Peacock says, are an edible manifestation of love and care for those you share them with. As such, he encourages you to use the highest-quality ingredients you can — dusty, well-cured russet potatoes, organic King Arthur flour and organic sugar. Of course, use whatever you have access to.
These rolls, as all good things, do take time, though much of it is inactive. Peacock, who teaches workshops focused around these rolls (and biscuits) in Marion, Ala., stresses the importance of really working the dough with a whisk after the first two flour additions, as this is the easiest opportunity to develop the gluten that gives these rolls their light, feathery texture.
If you’re making these rolls for Thanksgiving, consider preparing the potato starter and mixing the dough the night before, letting it rise slowly overnight in the refrigerator so that all you have to do is form the rolls, let them rise and pop them in the oven. Just be sure not to let the dough over-ferment, as this can lead the dough to develop an unpleasant flavor.
It’s hard to imagine a better dish to bring over to a loved one’s house, or a better vehicle for mopping up your gravy. Trust me, they’re worth the time.
Old-fashioned yeast rolls from a potato starter
Make the starter: Place the potatoes in a saucepan, cover generously with the water and boil, covered, until very soft and bursting, about 30 to 45 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the pan, reserving the cooking water and allow to cool slightly before peeling.
Press the still-hot potatoes through a potato ricer or sieve (or mash well with a fork). In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 packed cup of the mashed potato with 1 cup of the reserved, still-hot cooking water and whisk until smooth and very well blended. Let the potato mixture cool until just warm, then sprinkle over the yeast and flour and whisk until smooth. Add the sugar and whisk to combine.
Cover the bowl and allow the starter to rise until it has tripled in volume and is as light as sea foam with an aromatic, yeasty smell, 2 to 4 hours at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. (Once it reaches maximum capacity, the starter will collapse, but is still good to use).
Make the dough: In a small saucepan, combine the milk with the 2 tablespoons of lard and 1 tablespoon of butter and warm over low heat until the fats are melted. Set aside to cool until tepid.
Using a sturdy whisk (or in a stand mixer), incorporate 1 cup of the flour into the potato starter. Whisk aggressively to begin developing the long strands of gluten that will give your yeast rolls their characteristic, irresistibly light and feathery structure, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in a second cup of flour and continue to whisk fiercely until the dough has developed some elasticity, another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cooled milk mixture and the eggs and carefully whisk until smooth and evenly blended, then add the salt and a third cup of flour and continue whisking thoroughly.
Switch to a stout spoon (or a dough hook, if using a mixer) and gradually, but vigorously, stir in the remaining 2 cups of flour. Continue stirring until the dough is smooth, resilient and pulls back as you stir, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and allow to rise at room temperature until doubled, about 1 ½ hours. (Alternatively, you may place it in the refrigerator to slowly rise overnight or for up to 24 hours. If doing so, place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the dough before wrapping the bowl tightly, which will reduce oxygen flow to the yeast and help slow the rising.)
Once the dough has doubled, gently deflate it by scraping down the sides of the bowl and stretching the dough over and onto itself. You will notice the long feathery elasticity of the dough, which you are now elongating by stretching. Cover and allow the dough to rise another 30 to 40 minutes.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees (or 375 degrees, if using convection). In a small saucepan, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of lard and butter and keep warm. Use some of the melted fat to generously grease a large cast-iron skillet (or cake pans, or a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Using greased fingers, form the rolls by pinching off a piece of dough slightly smaller than a golf ball, folding it in half and then stretching downward to pull the edges of the dough under itself until it becomes a smooth ball. Pinch the bottom seam together and dip the ball into the warm, melted fats, coating all over, before placing seamside down in your greased baking vessel. Repeat the process with the remaining dough, making sure the rolls are well coated in the fat mixture and just touching each other in the pan.
Set the filled pans aside in a draft-free area of your kitchen and allow them to fully double, about 1 hour. Bake on the middle rack of the oven, rotating if needed to ensure even baking, until the rolls are tall, a rich golden brown and have begun to separate from each other, about 20 to 40 minutes.
Remove from the oven and immediately burnish gently — but thoroughly — with a generous knob of room temperature salted butter. Serve hot with additional butter, if desired, though when well made, these rolls are complete unto themselves, with no further gilding needed.