The recipe for these incredible rolls was first published in “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock, and has been updated and adapted below to reflect Peacock’s current technique.

These rolls, Peacock says, are an edible manifestation of love and care for those you share them with. As such, he encourages you to use the highest-quality ingredients you can — dusty, well-cured russet potatoes, organic King Arthur flour and organic sugar. Of course, use whatever you have access to.

These rolls, as all good things, do take time, though much of it is inactive. Peacock, who teaches workshops focused around these rolls (and biscuits) in Marion, Ala., stresses the importance of really working the dough with a whisk after the first two flour additions, as this is the easiest opportunity to develop the gluten that gives these rolls their light, feathery texture.

If you’re making these rolls for Thanksgiving, consider preparing the potato starter and mixing the dough the night before, letting it rise slowly overnight in the refrigerator so that all you have to do is form the rolls, let them rise and pop them in the oven. Just be sure not to let the dough over-ferment, as this can lead the dough to develop an unpleasant flavor.

It’s hard to imagine a better dish to bring over to a loved one’s house, or a better vehicle for mopping up your gravy. Trust me, they’re worth the time.