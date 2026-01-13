Love Erewhon's Mighty Greens Soup? Make This Dupe

I love the Mighty Green soup at Erewhon, and was determined to make my own version of a greens-packed brothy vegetable soup so I didn’t have to pay $12 for a pint-size serving. The base of the Erewhon soup is vegetable broth. But I don’t love most vegetable broths. They’re usually bland, and the flavor of boxed vegetable broth is just plain weird. So when setting out to make my mightier greens soup, I made a broth from the leafy greens’ stems and spinach. I sauté the stems for a long time, then simmer them, add spinach, puree it all, then pass it through a strainer. It’s a bit of a process, but the work stops there. That rich, flavorful broth is the base into which the greens once connected to those stems — I use kale, spinach, escarole and broccoli — are simmered.

Don’t feel like you’re wedded to the vegetables listed here. Want to add more broccoli? Great idea! Can’t find escarole? Skip it! Soup got too thick? Add more water!