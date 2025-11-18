Olive Oil Cake With Candied Fennel
Shannon Swindle is executive pastry chef of Italian restaurants Funke in Beverly Hills and Felix in Venice, and he’s probably got a recipe or a hundred in his back pocket when it comes to simple yet impressive desserts. This olive oil cake is one of them: lush, comforting and not too sweet. He’s tweaked the recipe over the years to come up with just the right amount of olive oil and crème fraîche (or sour cream) for the type of cake you can have with your coffee for breakfast or serve to guests for a special occasion. He bakes his cake in a large 10-inch cake pan that’s 3 inches high. You also could use 8- by 2-inch pans; just mind the baking time. Start checking it for doneness (the top will be firm) at 40 minutes.
He calls this a seasonal cake, because you can add whatever fruit is in season as garnish. In the fall he likes to make candied fennel. This recipe makes more candied fennel than you’ll need for the cake, but it keeps well. (The candied fennel recipe is also easily halved.)
Pastry chef Shannon Swindle shows us how to make an olive oil cake that’s easy and elegant.
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 10- by 3-inch cake pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, sugar, salt, lemon zest, baking soda and baking powder. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Mix in the flour until incorporated. Add the crème fraiche (or sour cream) and mix until just combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake in a conventional oven, or in a convection oven on low fan, until firm on top, about 1 hour 40 minutes. Cool completely before unmolding and slicing. Store wrapped well at room temperature for several days.
While the cake is baking, make the candied fennel. Remove any fennel tops and fronds and reserve for garnish or another use. Wash the bulbs well and peel off any discolored parts. Cut the bulbs in half and slice lengthwise about 1/16 of an inch thick on a mandolin.
Put the sliced fennel, water, sugar and salt in a heavy bottomed saucepan. Stir well and simmer gently over low heat until translucent, 30 to 45 minutes.
Skim any foam that forms on the surface. Remove from the heat and add lemon juice and sambuca, if using. Cool to room temperature. Use immediately or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.