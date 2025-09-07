Fresh Corn Stock
-
-
- Share via
It’s important to use the best possible corn for the best-tasting stock. I made stock with Chino Farm corncobs and those from a popular grocery store that shall go unnamed. The Chino stock was delicious; the grocery store stock was barely worth the effort. Farm-stand corn is not cheap, but being able to extend the flavor by boiling the cobs makes it as if it’s like half the price. This recipe calls for six ears of corn, but I’ve made it with as few as two or three and as many as a dozen ears of corn.
Put the corn cobs in a soup pot and any of the optional additions in a stockpot and add 3 quarts water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook the cobs for about 1 hour, until the liquid has reduced by half and the stock is golden and flavorful. Turn off the heat. Remove the corn cobs from the stock. For a clearer stock, strain it through a fine mesh strainer.
Use immediately or, when cooled, keep covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to several months.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.