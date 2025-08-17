In his new cookbook “What Can I Bring?” Casey Elsass shares a recipe for fried halloumi caprese. Here’s Elsass on his salad: I’m going to ask, but not demand, that you wait for peak tomatoes. This salad is especially bare bones, so everything needs to be on point for it to sing. But when it’s right, it’s right. I love halloumi in a caprese because (and this is not mozzarella slander) it has a sharper, saltier, tangy flavor and fries up so nicely for a slightly crispy outside. Flash frying fresh oregano not only crisps up the leaves but also gives you a super fragrant oil to drizzle over the final salad.