Adrian Forte's Fried Plantain With Pickled Scotch Bonnet Aioli
This simple starter of fried plantains quickly became the star of the menu at Adrian Forte’s modern Caribbean restaurant Lucia, which opened on Fairfax Avenue in the spring. The caramelized, crispy plantains are heightened with a pickled Scotch bonnet aioli that’s based on a recipe from Forte’s “Yawd” cookbook and served on the side.
Forte calls the pickled Scotch bonnet aioli his “utility paste” and always has some on hand to add to chili, lasagna, rice, a marinade, dressing or any number of dishes. Think of it as a condiment like sambal oelek; you can use it everywhere.
Note that pickling Scotch bonnets reduces the heat. The longer they are pickled, the less heat they have, but watch out — the heat that leaves the peppers is absorbed by the vinegar so the longer they stay in there, the hotter the vinegar liquid gets.
Fried Plantains With Pickled Scotch Bonnet Aioli
Make the aioli: In a food processor or blender, combine the egg yolks, Dijon mustard and lime juice. Blend until well combined.
Emulsify slowly: Begin slowly drizzling in the oil, just a few drops at first, whisking vigorously (or blending on low). As the mixture begins to thicken, you can add the oil more steadily in a thin stream until fully incorporated.
Once emulsified, whisk or blend in the Scotch Bonnet Paste (or hot sauce), honey, paprika, salt and MSG. Mix until smooth and evenly distributed.
Taste and adjust: Check for seasoning — add more lime juice for acidity or honey for sweetness if needed. To store, keep refrigerated in an airtight container. Best used within 5 to 7 days.
Peel the plantains: Cut off the ends of each plantain. Use the tip of your knife to make a shallow slit along the length of the skin, then peel it away. Slice the plantains on a bias into ½-inch-thick pieces.
Heat the oil: In a large skillet, pour in enough oil to cover the bottom by about ¼ inch. Heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering but not smoking (325°F–350°F).
Fry the plantains: Working in batches, add the plantain slices in a single layer. Fry until deep golden brown and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Remove the plantains with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle lightly with salt if desired to enhance the sweetness.
Pickled Scotch Bonnet Paste
Make the pickled Scotch bonnets: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine 1 cup water with the vinegar, salt, pepper flakes, garlic and dill seeds and bring to a boil.
Place the Scotch bonnets in a sterilized 16-ounce mason jar. Pour the brine over the Scotch bonnets, filling the jar to within 1/2 inch of the top. Seal with the lid and store for up to 3 months. Once opened, use within 6 weeks.
Scotch Bonnet Paste: Combine the pickled Scotch bonnets, onion, carrot, garlic and apple cider vinegar in a blender or food processor. Purée until the paste is smooth and lump-free. Transfer to a sterilized jar, seal and store in the fridge for up to two weeks.
