Adrian Forte's Fried Plantain With Pickled Scotch Bonnet Aioli

This simple starter of fried plantains quickly became the star of the menu at Adrian Forte’s modern Caribbean restaurant Lucia, which opened on Fairfax Avenue in the spring. The caramelized, crispy plantains are heightened with a pickled Scotch bonnet aioli that’s based on a recipe from Forte’s “Yawd” cookbook and served on the side.

Forte calls the pickled Scotch bonnet aioli his “utility paste” and always has some on hand to add to chili, lasagna, rice, a marinade, dressing or any number of dishes. Think of it as a condiment like sambal oelek; you can use it everywhere.

Note that pickling Scotch bonnets reduces the heat. The longer they are pickled, the less heat they have, but watch out — the heat that leaves the peppers is absorbed by the vinegar so the longer they stay in there, the hotter the vinegar liquid gets.