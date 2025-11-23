'Rooted in Fire' Fry Bread
-
-
- Share via
Let me start by acknowledging once more that fry bread is not a traditional food. Native people have mixed feelings about this bread because its ingredients represent our colonization. Yet I can’t think of one Native gathering across the country where I haven’t seen fry bread on the table. Through the decades, this survival food has become a staple in our cuisine. Either someone from the community brings it to our get-togethers or a vendor is selling it at powwows.
We’ve become so passionate about our fry bread that many tribes take pride in putting their own twist on it. Navajo fry bread is thinner and wider, our Potawatomi version is a bit smaller and thicker, and others make them in little squares like pillows. Some are flatter, and others are fluffier. We eat fry bread with soups and stews, drizzle it with honey and cinnamon, top it with wojape, and have even turned it into our very own version of a taco. So, as aware as I am of its history, I honestly think it also represents our resilience and our efforts to survive some of the hardest times of our lives. Just remember that, like anything sweet or fried, this traditional guilty pleasure should be eaten in moderation.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, and mix well to blend. Add the warm water, and stir until the dough holds together. Do not over-knead or overmix the dough. The mixture will become very sticky. Cover dough with a towel, and let it rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Once the dough has rested, place it on a floured surface. Add a little flour to your hands to prevent sticking, and knead the dough three times. Divide the dough into four uniform pieces, and shape each one into a ball.
You can use the palms of your hands to flatten the dough by smacking it back and forth while applying a little pressure. Another way to flatten the dough is to roll each ball of dough into a circle with a lightly floured rolling pin. Cover your prepared dough with a kitchen towel to keep the dough from drying out.
In a deep cast-iron skillet or deep fry pan, heat about 1 inch of the oil to 350 degrees. Once the oil is hot, it will begin to shimmer. You can also test the oil by placing a kernel of popcorn in it. The kernel will pop when the oil reaches 350 to 360 degrees.
Line a large plate with paper towels. Carefully slide one or two flattened pieces of dough into the hot oil, and fry for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned. Remove the fried dough to the lined plate to drain excess oil.