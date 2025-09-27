Gochujang Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread

In a separate small bowl mix together the baking soda and apple cider vinegar until it froths, then add this to the wet mixture and whisk everything together until well incorporated, making sure to mix in the gochujang and miso paste well (there should be no chunks of miso).

Next, add the wet mixture to the dry. Mix on low speed if using a mixer with the paddle attachment — or whisk in a mixing bowl — until it’s all evenly combined and you have a thick, slightly orange-tinged batter. Gently fold in the chocolate chunks until evenly distributed.