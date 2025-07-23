Gu Grocery's Sesame Citrus Cold Noodles

Jessica Wang, founder of soon-to-open Chinatown market and cafe Gu Grocery and the Picklé pickling workshops, makes a version of her mom’s sesame cold noodles — amping up the flavor with pickled mustard-green juice and the zing of orange juice and zest.

Wang makes pickled Chinese mustard greens by fermenting them in a 5% salt brine — that means dissolving 5 grams of salt in every 100 grams of water and completely submerging the chopped greens (use a pickling weight) in the brine in a covered container. Check the pickles after a few days for desired tanginess.

Prepared pickled mustard greens also are available at Chinese markets; Wang notes that you might have to adjust for the saltiness in this recipe by reducing the amount of soy sauce. Taste as necessary for desired seasoning.

Watch Jessica Wang make sesame citrus cold noodles.