Goop Kitchen's Clean-Eating Winter Salmon Bowl
Goop Kitchen’s salmon bowl is one of the most popular dishes on the menu of the growing clean-food restaurant chain that emerged in recent years from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire. The dish is infinitely adaptable to the seasons; change up the vegetables according to what you find in the market.
Here, Goop Kitchen’s chef Kim Floresca — who worked in Michelin three-star restaurants (Per Se, El Bulli, the Restaurant at Meadowood) and at one point opened her own place in Chapel Hill before coming to work with Paltrow in Southern California — centers the dish on delicata squash. It might be the easiest of all squash to cook since its skin is edible, making slicing practically effortless. Cabbage, red onion, carrots and garlicky spinach work well with the squash and salmon.
The cooking method is also adaptable. You can roast all of the vegetables and the salmon on a sheet pan in the oven, then simply saute the spinach just before serving, or you can quick-char all of the vegetables and saute the fish on the stovetop.
Click here to watch Floresca make the salmon bowl in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.
Goop Kitchen Winter Salmon Bowl
Make the Herb Marinade. Mix together the olive oil, lemon zest, rosemary, thyme, parsley, lemon juice and salt to taste.
Cover the salmon fillets with half of the Herb Marinade and let the fish marinate overnight or at least 10 minutes before cooking. Reserve the remaining marinade for the vegetables.
Make the Lemon-Caper Dressing. Combine the lemon zest and juice in a mixing bowl. Add the chopped capers, Dijon mustard, shallot and champagne vinegar and whisk together. Drizzle in the extra-virgin olive oil while continuously whisking until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper to taste. You can make this in advance and keep it in the fridge until ready to use.
Prepare the Salmon Bowl. When ready to put the dish together, steam the brown rice in a rice cooker or on a stovetop, whichever is your preferred method.
While the rice cooks, preheat the oven to 475°F. Toss the squash, cabbage, carrots and red onion in the reserved marinade.
The salmon and sturdier vegetables may be cooked entirely in the oven, on the stovetop or a combination of the two methods.
For the oven method, scatter the marinade-tossed squash, cabbage, carrots and red onion on a sheet pan with the marinated salmon. Season the salmon with salt and pepper to taste, then roast it with the vegetables for 10 to 12 minutes in the oven, depending on the thickness of your fish.
For stovetop method, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan until it lightly shimmers. Add the cabbage and sauté until charred on the edges and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Repeat with squash, red onion and carrot, then saute salmon filets skin-side-down, adding more oil as needed. If salmon filets are thick, pop the fish in a 450-degree oven until cooked through but still pink, 3 to 4 minutes.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan until it lightly shimmers. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté until fragrant. Turn off the heat, add the spinach and toss briefly.
To serve, divide the steamed rice between 2 wide bowls and place the sauteed spinach on one side of each serving. Place a salmon fillet on top of the spinach to help it wilt a little more. Place the sauteed or roasted vegetables on the other side of the bowl. Serve with the Lemon-Caper Dressing on the side.