Goop Kitchen's Clean-Eating Winter Salmon Bowl

Goop Kitchen’s salmon bowl is one of the most popular dishes on the menu of the growing clean-food restaurant chain that emerged in recent years from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire. The dish is infinitely adaptable to the seasons; change up the vegetables according to what you find in the market.

Here, Goop Kitchen’s chef Kim Floresca — who worked in Michelin three-star restaurants (Per Se, El Bulli, the Restaurant at Meadowood) and at one point opened her own place in Chapel Hill before coming to work with Paltrow in Southern California — centers the dish on delicata squash. It might be the easiest of all squash to cook since its skin is edible, making slicing practically effortless. Cabbage, red onion, carrots and garlicky spinach work well with the squash and salmon.

The cooking method is also adaptable. You can roast all of the vegetables and the salmon on a sheet pan in the oven, then simply saute the spinach just before serving, or you can quick-char all of the vegetables and saute the fish on the stovetop.

Click here to watch Floresca make the salmon bowl in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.