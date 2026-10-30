Skip the pudding. Make this 'cup of dirt' milkshake for Halloween
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This recipe is inspired by memories of watching old Halloween-themed episodes of cooking shows as a child and — maybe more importantly — by my love of malts. For the dirt topping, feel free to follow your imagination and taste, substituting or replacing any of the ingredients with your favorite chocolate cookies or treats while still keeping the visual appearance of a varied, crumbly soil. If you can’t get your hands on Chocolate Malted Krunch, that’s too bad, but don’t let it stop you. Substitute the pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch for a pint of your favorite chocolate ice cream and a few tablespoons of malted milk powder.
Malted cup of dirt shake
Make your dirt mixture by combining the malt balls, Oreos, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate cookies, Bundt cake, mini marshmallows and Milo powder. It should have a varied texture and be moist enough to loosely hold its shape when squeezed (like all good soil does!).
To make your malt, add the ice cream, milk, peanut butter and banana to a blender and blend until thick and smooth.
Assemble your cups of dirt in clear glasses. Fill each glass a third of the way with the malt, then add a few sour gummy worms and a thick layer of the dirt mixture. Repeat the layers until each glass is nearly full, ending with a layer of malt.
To garnish each glass, pile on a large mound of the dirt mixture, sprinkle over a tablespoon of Milo powder and tuck in a few sour gummy worms. As a final touch, carve something spooky into your halved Milanos (these are your tombstones), then nestle each of them into the dirt mixture along with a small sprig of mint (some life growing from the dirt!).
Next, BOO! Did I scare you?
You can be honest.
OK, well, either way — tuck in, and enjoy. Happy Halloween!