Skip the pudding. Make this 'cup of dirt' milkshake for Halloween

This recipe is inspired by memories of watching old Halloween-themed episodes of cooking shows as a child and — maybe more importantly — by my love of malts. For the dirt topping, feel free to follow your imagination and taste, substituting or replacing any of the ingredients with your favorite chocolate cookies or treats while still keeping the visual appearance of a varied, crumbly soil. If you can’t get your hands on Chocolate Malted Krunch, that’s too bad, but don’t let it stop you. Substitute the pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch for a pint of your favorite chocolate ice cream and a few tablespoons of malted milk powder.