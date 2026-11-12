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‘Can’t we all just get along’ holiday sangria

30 minutes, plus overnight steeping
Serves 16 to 20
Holiday sangria in glasses garnished with cranberries and orange at the L.A. Times kitchen.
(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
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Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

Once upon a time, my family holidays were dry. Not for any reason other than the maternal side of my family doesn’t really imbibe, but that changed as the younger generation — my cousins and I — reached drinking age. At that time, we were also expected to start contributing to the spread, so I opted to buck tradition and show up with a seasonal sangria. It was an instant hit, and it turns out my family isn’t as abstemious as I’d once thought. Tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink, so make sure you cut each glass with an equal amount of ginger ale or a fizzy citrus soda of your choice. Now, there’s practically a revolt if I don’t show up with it at our Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.
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Sangria

1

In a large punch bowl, mix the red wine, Grand Marnier, pomegranate juice and orange juice. Add half of the frui to the bowl. Refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours to steep.

2

Strain the mixture and add the rest of the fruit.

3

Add ginger ale or club soda either directly to the mixture or add about ½ cup to each poured serving. It’s important that you add it just before serving so that it doesn’t go flat.
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

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