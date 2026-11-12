‘Can’t we all just get along’ holiday sangria

Once upon a time, my family holidays were dry. Not for any reason other than the maternal side of my family doesn’t really imbibe, but that changed as the younger generation — my cousins and I — reached drinking age. At that time, we were also expected to start contributing to the spread, so I opted to buck tradition and show up with a seasonal sangria. It was an instant hit, and it turns out my family isn’t as abstemious as I’d once thought. Tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink, so make sure you cut each glass with an equal amount of ginger ale or a fizzy citrus soda of your choice. Now, there’s practically a revolt if I don’t show up with it at our Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.