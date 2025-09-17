'Yum Mama' Instant Noodle Salad With Lime and Fish Sauce Caramel

Deau Arpapornnopparat, chef-owner of Holy Basil Thai restaurants, makes his favorite snack: a salad of instant ramen-style noodles, ground pork (you can also use chicken), cabbage, herbs, onion, shallot and a tangy dressing of fish sauce caramel, lime juice and the seasoning packet from the noodles. He uses Thai brand Mama, but you can use any instant ramen noodles in your favorite flavor. The fish sauce caramel is made with equal parts palm sugar (which come in 2-ounce tablets) and fish sauce, both available at Thai markets; you also can substitute brown sugar. The caramel can be made in advance, stores for months in your fridge, and you can use it in curries, stir-fries and dressings. It’s key to the big flavor in this salad, along with the bright burst of lime juice; adjust the balance of flavors to your preference for sweet, salty and tart-tangy.