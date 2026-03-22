Homemade Butter

I don’t usually make my own butter. There is so much amazing butter out there that you can buy and it’s easier, but I do think that everyone should make their own butter at least once to understand butter better. And to know that it’s so simple what can occur when you just agitate cream for a certain amount of time and the buttermilk separates and it turns into this pure fat that we know as butter. It’s a fun process to do with little kids and it tastes really great. It’s a little bit messy and takes a little bit of time, but fresh butter is something you should experience at least once in your life.