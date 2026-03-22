Homemade Butter
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I don’t usually make my own butter. There is so much amazing butter out there that you can buy and it’s easier, but I do think that everyone should make their own butter at least once to understand butter better. And to know that it’s so simple what can occur when you just agitate cream for a certain amount of time and the buttermilk separates and it turns into this pure fat that we know as butter. It’s a fun process to do with little kids and it tastes really great. It’s a little bit messy and takes a little bit of time, but fresh butter is something you should experience at least once in your life.
Pour your cream into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, the bowl of a food processor, a clean bowl with a handheld mixer, the jar of a butter churner, or a glass jar that is at least twice the volume as the amount of cream you are using. Beat on medium speed, process, whisk, churn, or shake until the cream begins to thicken, then increase to high speed until the cream holds stiff peaks like whipped cream.
Continue agitating the cream at high speed past the point of whipped cream. Watch as it begins to thicken and goes from white to buttery yellow. When it starts to look curdled, it’s about to separate into butter. Stop here and scrape down the sides of your bowl. If you’re using a stand mixer or a bowl with a handheld mixer, cover your mixer and bowl with a large dishcloth or plastic wrap so you don’t splash buttermilk all over your kitchen and yourself. Continue beating until the buttermilk separates and little butter curds start to clump together into larger curds.
Line a strainer with cheesecloth and set it over a bowl. Pour in the butter curds and buttermilk and let the buttermilk seep through into the bowl. Transfer the buttermilk to another container.
Move your now-empty bowl fitted with the strainer full of butter curds over to the sink and run very cold water over the curds until the bowl is full, then lift the strainer out of the bowl and dump the water. Do this a few more times until the water runs clear. If it’s hot in your kitchen, add ice cubes to the last rinse to chill the butter. Then transfer your bowl to a clean work surface and pull the edges of the cheesecloth to gather the butter curds together. Squeeze them into a tight ball to release as much of the liquid from the butter as possible.
Knead the butter a bit to get the rest of the liquid out and ensure a nice, smooth texture. It’s best, if possible, to avoid touching the butter with your warm hands. The traditional way to do this is with wooden butter paddles, which have grooves to encourage the water to run down. But you can also use your (cold!) hands or a large wooden or silicone spatula. Press the butter between the butter paddles (or against your work surface with your hands or spatula) and pat and knead for a couple minutes until the butter is smoother. At this point you can season to taste with salt or go ahead and turn it into compound butter.
Pat or press the butter into your desired shape, then roll it in parchment paper and refrigerate it until ready to use, up to two weeks.