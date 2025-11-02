Instantly Creamy Ramen
A tablespoon of Kewpie mayonnaise, an egg and a few of your favorite garnishes are all you need to turn a pack of instant ramen into a quick and satisfying dinner. It’s from the new book “For the Love of Kewpie,” by Elyse Inamine and Jessie YuChen.
Bring 2 1/2 cups (600 ml) of water to a boil in a medium sized pot. Add 1 egg and cook for 7 mimutes. Remove the egg, peel and set aside. Add the ramen noodles to the pot and cook, according to the package instructions, around 3 minutes.
While the egg and the noodles are cooking, add the mayonnaise, garlic, the remaining egg and seasoning packet to a large soup bowl. Whisk well to combine.
Add about 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the ramen water to the mayonnaise mixture and whisk to combine. Then add the remaining ramen water and cooked ramen noodles. Stir until the sauce is creamy and evenly coats the noodles.
Slice the cooked egg in half and place it on the noodles. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions and drizzle with the chili crisp. Serve immediately.